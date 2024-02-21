PROFILE: Ellen Cupo’s fight for New Haveners, from Yale to City Hall Ellen Cupo serves on the Board of Alders, works at Yale, organizes for her union and is raising two young children. It all amounts to a campaign for the future of her hometown. At 6:01 p.m. three Tuesdays ago, after checking in with the colleagues beside her, Ellen Cupo gaveled in the first 2024 meeting of the Board of Alders Legislation Committee. There were just a handful of onlookers, mostly local officials — a far cry from the night before, when pro-Palestine protesters disrupted a mayoral address. In the quiet after the storm, city business plodded on. That was only the beginning of Cupo’s week. Wednesday brought another aldermanic committee meeting and Thursday a Zoom conference about the replacement of a Christopher Columbus statue that once stood in her neighborhood. On Friday, Cupo took her two young children to her in-laws so she and her husband could get up on Saturday to canvass for Democratic Town Committee members. “A lot of my friends who don’t live in New Haven, who don’t do the work with me — the constant refrain is, ‘Ellen, why are you doing more? Like, do less,’” she told the News. Her answer? “I’m doing what I want to do.” For Cupo, representing the 4,300-odd residents of Ward 8 in New Haven’s version of a city council is a side gig, even if it feels at times like a full-time job. During the day, she works at Yale as the assistant to the chair of the Program in Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies, supporting Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Studies as well. But perhaps her deepest passion — where her day job, her political advocacy and her family history converge — is Local 34–UNITE HERE, the union of Yale’s clerical and technical workers, for which she serves as a volunteer organizer and an executive board member. Although Cupo speaks of separating her life’s strands into different “silos,” a common posture unites them. “She has an incredible sense of justice, gets really mad when things don’t seem just,” Ian Dunn, Cupo’s husband and the communications director for Local 34, said. “She gets incredibly passionate when the contract is violated or when workers aren’t getting a fair deal.” Injustice may anger Cupo, and bureaucracy may busy her, but she is almost always cheerful, freely doling out kind words. The ten people interviewed for this article — family, constituents, Yale colleagues and local politicos — also repeatedly mentioned her attention to detail, her warmth toward other people and her jam-packed schedule. “She’s a force of nature,” Maureen Gardner, the WGSS registrar, said. “New Haven is really lucky to have Ellen. And I think that Ellen is also really lucky to live in New Haven.” —Charlotte Eliscu, Cupo's friend and former coworker Cupo with her one-year-old daughter Ada and her four-year-old son Hunter (Ethan Wolin) Cupo has spent all but four of her 35 years in New Haven and now finds herself at the nexus of the city’s relationship with Yale, its biggest employer. Sworn in last month for her third term as an alder, she embodies the dominance of Yale’s unions in city politics, which some New Haveners have criticized as privileging Yale issues, and what happens when activists take over the government. Charlotte Eliscu, a onetime coworker at a communications firm whom Cupo likened to an older sister, said Cupo draws inspiration from a desire to keep the city hospitable for future generations of locals. “New Haven is really lucky to have Ellen. And I think that Ellen is also really lucky to live in New Haven,” Eliscu said. “She wants to make it better, and she wants to make sure that her children can have the same experience.” Raising kids, representing neighbors On Nov. 5, 2019, Ellen Cupo gave birth to her first child, Hunter, while coasting to victory in her uncontested alder election. The idea of running for the Board of Alders had come from Aaron Greenberg GRD ’19, who had stepped down from the Ward 8 seat earlier that year and whose replacement was not seeking a full term. So Cupo spent the summer politicking in the city as her pregnancy progressed, pitching a platform of housing affordability, jobs and what she called “developments built in the character of our neighborhood.” “I felt like I could do anything,” she said. “I felt strong. I felt brave.” Cupo with her husband, Ian Dunn, and two-month-old Hunter at her first Board of Alders inauguration in 2020 (Courtesy of Ellen Cupo) But just over two months after her inauguration, COVID-19 sent Board meetings to Zoom, leaving Cupo to legislate virtually with 29 other alders she barely knew. Then, in June 2020, amid a nationwide movement for racial justice, the city took down the Christopher Columbus statue that stood in Wooster Square Park, at the center of Cupo’s historically Italian neighborhood, provoking protests. A special committee that Cupo sits on approved a new statue depicting an Italian immigrant family, which is set to be unveiled in June, she said. Her paternal great-grandparents were among the Italian immigrants to New Haven, but Cupo only moved to Wooster Square in 2015. After she and Dunn got engaged in 2018, the two moved into the two-bedroom second floor of a house less than a block from Frank Pepe Pizzeria, with a backyard where the children can play. The couple pays $1,400 a month in rent, Cupo said, to a landlord with whom they are friends. “He could easily charge market rate for our house, and we wouldn’t be able to live there anymore,” Dunn said. “It’s a question of, is this a city for us?” The current boundaries of Ward 8, to the east of downtown New Haven (Board of Alders online ward map) Ward 8 extends beyond Wooster Square to parts of the Mill River district, Fair Haven and the Annex, and so does its alder’s advocacy. In 2022, pregnant with her daughter Ada, Cupo helped rally resistance to a proposed strip club near Jocelyn Square. Owing largely to time off after Ada’s birth, Cupo’s attendance rate at full Board of Alders meetings dipped below 60 percent across 2022. She missed six consecutive full Board meetings last winter, absences which she told the New Haven Independent were a result of sickness in her family. “We missed her when she was on maternity leave, and we’re really glad she’s back,” Sarah Greenblatt, the president of the Historic Wooster Square Association, told the News. Wooster Square Park, where a Christopher Columbus statue stood until June 2020 (Ethan Wolin) After two uncontested elections, Cupo faced her first challenge last year, from Andrea DiLieto Zola, a Democrat-turned-Republican and local business owner. Cupo said she took the race seriously, although, in an overwhelmingly Democratic city, it posed little threat. Cupo trounced Zola, 410 votes to 72 — but not before a contentious debate in which Cupo criticized Zola’s Republican affiliation and Zola hit back at Cupo’s union allegiance. When the two candidates were asked to compliment each other, Zola drew gasps for focusing on Cupo’s absences during maternity leave. “Being a woman who’s working as a mom, no matter what political party you’re representing, isn’t an easy job at the end of the day, and we’re constantly working,” Zola reiterated in a recent interview with the News. Joining the family union Before she was a mother, Ellen Cupo was a child of Local 34. Her mother, a medical research assistant, and her father, who worked in the Beinecke Rare Book and Manuscript Library, met while organizing the union in the early 1980s. By 1988, when Cupo’s mother was helping negotiate Local 34’s second contract, she was pregnant with Ellen. Cupo protests in 2016 during negotiations for a Local 34 contract. (Courtesy of Ellen Cupo) “Growing up, I knew what it took to win the union, and the difference it made for working-class folks in the city,” Cupo said. The family lived in Fair Haven. As she attended both Wilbur Cross High School and the Educational Center for the Arts, Cupo said she noticed that most of her friends’ parents did not own their homes as hers did. One time in high school, Cupo and a friend were sitting on Cross Campus when a Yale security officer kicked them out. “I knew I didn’t belong on Yale’s campus,” Cupo said. In the years after graduating from New York University with a degree in communications and a load of student debt that brought her back to live at home, Cupo applied to 12 jobs at Yale but did not get interviews, she said. That changed in 2015, thanks to the job placement program New Haven Works recently launched by the Board of Alders. Almost as soon as she landed her first Yale job, Cupo joined efforts to push the University to hire more New Haveners. She was arrested at a protest blocking traffic outside Yale-New Haven Hospital. Two years later, she got to know Dunn as they spent time on Beinecke Plaza with graduate students, including Greenberg, who were on a hunger strike for union recognition. “You can have a department, or an administrative staff, that just wants to push paper, but they’re not really into the intellectual mission of the department,” Ferguson said. But not Cupo. ” —Professor Roderick Ferguson, chair of Women's, Gender and Sexuality Studies Cupo’s first labor fight as an organizer came in 2018, when she supported a Divinity School employee who had been mistreated by an overbearing boss, according to Cupo. She recalled a meeting in which a group of colleagues, including ones preferred by the supervisor, joined the aggrieved union member, sitting across a table from higher-ups. “That was the fight through which I learned how to organize,” Cupo said. “That was also the point that I was like, okay, I’m doing something important and I’m doing something good for people.” Nowadays, Cupo works tucked away in the cozy WGSS third-floor hallway in William L. Harkness Hall, next to the lawn from which she once was removed. As assistant to department chair Roderick Ferguson, she handles a variety of administrative tasks, from awards and fellowships to faculty searches. During work hours, Cupo said, she ignores calls and emails about city business and typically limits union organizing to lunchtime and her two 15-minute breaks. Cupo at her desk in William L. Harkness Hall (Ethan Wolin) “You can have a department, or an administrative staff, that just wants to push paper, but they’re not really into the intellectual mission of the department,” Ferguson said. But not Cupo. Ferguson said that she shares an interest in “promoting equality, promoting social justice, diversity.” In late November, Cupo was one of three administrative employees to sign an open letter defending students who had been targeted by a so-called doxxing truck amid campus tensions about the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza. One of the truck’s targets, a graduate student who works with Cupo and who asked to remain anonymous due to fear of further targeting, told the News that Cupo’s signature touched them. Fighting for change in the long run Cupo got off work at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 6. There was no time to get home for a shower and a bite to eat, so she stopped at Burger King before heading to City Hall to preside over the Legislation Committee for the first time this year. The committee’s work spans a variety of policy areas, but this meeting had only one item: a measure to exempt certain city officials from the requirement to live inside New Haven. Cupo, who has chaired the committee since September 2022, called on each speaker as the six alders reviewed the proposed text and questioned mayoral appointees. “Regardless of what’s going on, she’s always upbeat, she’s always prepared,” Ward 27 Alder Richard Furlow, a committee member, said in an interview. “I think that’s what makes her so easy to work with.” (Ethan Wolin) But formal protocols are not second nature to Cupo. Several times during the meeting, Furlow, the Board’s majority leader, whispered to her some procedural reminder. Because of her job, Cupo said, she attends fewer ribbon cuttings and press conferences than the stereotypical local politician. She prefers meeting constituents at weekly “office hours” at a neighborhood coffee shop. On Monday, Feb. 5, Cupo and some colleagues had the official duty of escorting Mayor Justin Elicker into the Aldermanic Chambers for his State of the City speech. When pro-Palestine protestors halted Elicker’s speech by shouting for a Gaza ceasefire resolution, Cupo said she watched with mixed feelings: sadness and fear, sympathy for the activists’ cause yet qualms about their relentlessness. When it comes to demanding action from those in power, Cupo said, “I have more often been on the other side.” She said she returned home that night moved by the protesters’ anguish. Yet she has not decided where she stands on the resolution, given her constituents’ varying views. “I focus my efforts in New Haven specifically, right, because this is where I can make change,” she said. Cupo turns to watch pro-Palestine protestors disrupting the mayor's State of the City speech on Feb. 5. (Yurii Stasiuk) As a means of making local change, the New Haven Board of Alders moves slowly, but also just as fast as some members’ busy lives can sustain. Cupo described reading reams of official documents in the evenings, and fielding daily questions and complaints from constituents about everything from speeding cars on Chapel Street to indecent images posted outside a strip club. Alders tend not to propose policy initiatives of their own but rather vote on proposals that come before them, sometimes after making amendments. The vast majority of votes are unanimous. Cupo said she has no aspirations for higher office but plans to keep running for her alder seat as long as she can fight for New Haveners’ housing and jobs and for Yale to give the city more money. “I focus my efforts in New Haven specifically, right, because this is where I can make change,” —Ellen Cupo In other words, she sees the long run. When Cupo meets a new member of Local 34, among her first questions is, “What do you want to win in our next contract?” she said. “Everything that we have — paid time off, overtime, all of our benefits — are only because there have been people over the last 40 years who have fought like hell to get them and then to keep them.” Cupo would know. Her parents, now retired, receive pensions on par with the salaries they earned while working. When Cupo and Dunn need help, they look after Hunter and Ada. Correction, Feb. 21: This article was changed to reflect the correct name of the Program in Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies and the year when Cupo first moved to Wooster Square.